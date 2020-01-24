The Open Press - Press Release News Wire
Website Redesign and Another Nonresponse

Submitted by: SI Investment Group
2020-01-24 20:12:24
We are proud to announce the redesign of our website www.shortfingereddonald.com . When the site was first conceived, little did we know the attention it would garner or it's immense contribution to our matter.

(OPENPRESS) We are proud to announce the redesign of our website www.shortfingereddonald.com . When the site was first conceived, little did we know the attention it would garner or its immense contribution to our matter. The new design brings it to the standard worthy of its value. As well as a cleaner look, all of the documents are now downloadable in PDF format and the website is optimized for all platforms, including smartphones and tablets.

As of today, our latest motion entitled "Request for necessary resources needed to recommence incomplete payments" filed November 25, 2019 with the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court has been ignored. A pattern that has now continued since our first requests filed with the Higher Regional Court in 2015.

Regardless of the behavior of the German government, we will continue to demand our rightful due and, if necessary, expose any and all wrongdoing related to our case.

As the saying goes: NOBODY STANDS ABOVE THE LAW!

This press release is being distributed to over 4,000 media outlets, rating services and political representatives. For further information go to the website www.shortfingereddonald.com

Click on "contact" and leave a message, a representative will get back to you shortly. Copies of all court filing are available upon request.

This press release is issued as lawful public notice. If you would like to be removed from our list please go to the website www.shortfingereddonald.com, click on contact, enter contact information and type unsubscribe on the subject line.




SI Investment Group
Phone: Not Given
Website: http://www.shortfingereddonald.com
Metro Area: ALL REGIONS (Including International) Read More from this Metro Area
Country: United States Read more from this Country
Industry: Business: Finance Read more from this Industry
Press Keywords: Petitions, European Parliament, German Bundestag, Germany, Angela Merkel, Germany, EU Bailout, Schroeder Asset Management, Solid Investment, Lord Fraser A. Milverton, Dr. Thomas Aumuller, Simon J Church, criminal charges, Dr. Wolfgang Schauble, Olaf Scholz, Dr. Jurgen-Peter Graf, Dr. Roman Poseck, Dr. Heiko Maas, Katarina Barley, Claims, German Bailout, Dr Thomas Aumuller, Dr Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, Simon J. Church, John Smith, Robin Richards and Theo Friedrichs, Neil D. Hughes
Press Company: SI Investment Group
Press Site: http://www.shortfingereddonald.com
 


