Website Redesign and Another Nonresponse

(OPENPRESS) We are proud to announce the redesign of our website www.shortfingereddonald.com . When the site was first conceived, little did we know the attention it would garner or its immense contribution to our matter. The new design brings it to the standard worthy of its value. As well as a cleaner look, all of the documents are now downloadable in PDF format and the website is optimized for all platforms, including smartphones and tablets.
As of today, our latest motion entitled "Request for necessary resources needed to recommence incomplete payments" filed November 25, 2019 with the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court has been ignored. A pattern that has now continued since our first requests filed with the Higher Regional Court in 2015.
Regardless of the behavior of the German government, we will continue to demand our rightful due and, if necessary, expose any and all wrongdoing related to our case.
As the saying goes: NOBODY STANDS ABOVE THE LAW!
